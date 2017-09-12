Gubernatorial Candidate claims Attorney General Marty Jackley is a “crook who belongs in prison,” and Gov. Daugaard forced “horrible sexual abberance” coming to SD

In the last 24 hours, a Republican Gubernatorial Candidate has accused her opponent, Attorney General Marty Jackley of being a “crook who belongs in prison,” as well as claiming that sitting Governor Dennis Daugaard introduced “forced horrible sexual abberance (sic) in Common Core coming to SD.”

I’d give you a couple of guesses who said it, but I don’t think you’d need them.

Republican Gubernatorial candidate and former State Legislator Lora Hubbel is in the hunt for the2018 GOP Nomination for Governor in a field of candidates including herself, Terry Lee La Fleur, Congresswoman Kristi Noem, and Attorney General Marty Jackley. And while she’s not likely to win the nomination, she might win an honorable mention for “the candidate most likely to be medicated,” as she makes bizarre allegations against her opponent, as well as the man she would like to follow in the Governor’s chair, Governor Dennis Daugaard.



In a direct statement and an exchange with one of her commenters on Facebook last night, she has attacked her opponent Jackley as well as one of his campaign staff, Dale Bartscher, and claimed that the Governor’s allowance of Common core in the State f South Dakota’s educational curriculum has allowed “horrible sexual abberance” into the state.

But don’t take my word for it. Read for yourself:

I will point out that Lora has been quite critical of my work on this website for following her statements and pronunciations. However, when a declared gubernatorial candidate makes bizarre statements, and claims her opponent belongs in prison, when the declarations as made publicly in social media, it’s news, whether she wants to back her statements with facts and figures.

Whether a candidate is claiming that one of her opponents should be in jail, or that “Brain eating nanobots are being put in vaccines,” it rises to the level of news.

Whether Lora likes it or not.

