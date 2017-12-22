Gubernatorial Candidate Lora Hubbel calls Dem. State Senator Troy Heinert “Pocahontas,” claims he’s “a Dutchman pretending to be an Indian.”

It seems we have a morning every once in a while where we find ourselves going “Oh God. Lora Hubbel really did that,” and we’re recoiling in horror over her saying something horribly insane or horribly offensive. Or as we’re finding this morning, both.

This morning, courtesy of GOP Candidate for Governor Lora Hubbel, some racism to kick off the Christmas Holiday:

“SD’s Pocahontas – the man is a Dutchman pretending to be an Indian” Jesus wept. She’s trying to insinuate he isn’t Native American?

He is an enrolled member of the Rosebud Sioux tribe, lives on the Rosebud Indian reservation, and represents them in the legislature. I’m a Republican, and anyone besides Lora can easily say that there’s nothing false about his heritage.

South Dakota Republicans should not have to apologize for the horrible things Lora Hubbel has a tendency to say. Especially in cases such as this. It’s indefensible.

Hubbel needs to abandon running for Governor on the Republican ticket now. Not tomorrow, not after petitions are gathered. She needs to leave the race now.

