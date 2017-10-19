Gubernatorial Candidate Marty Jackley holds telephone town hall last night.

I couldn’t listen because I was helping my son with a school project last night, enabling his classmates to learn all about the state of Idaho, but last night I received a pre-recorded message from Jason Glodt announcing a telephone town hall with Attorney General and Gubernatorial Candidate Marty Jackley.
Anyone listen in?
So they called you the same day they were going to have it for the first time?
That does not seem like the best planning.
This does not seem like a well-oiled campaign.
Do any candidates promote tele town halls days in advance? Kristi did an actual town hall in Watertown and didn’t even announce it until the night before. It may be the only town hall she did this year