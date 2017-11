Gubernatorial candidate Marty Jackley is having a fundraiser in his hometown of Sturgis, SD tonight from 5-7pm, and we have the invitation:

A few names on there you’ll recognize such as former Senator Jerry Apa, Rep. Tom Brunner, Senator Bob Ewing, Senator Ryan Maher, Representative Chuck Turbiville, Buffalo Chip owner Rod Woodruff, Steve Kirby campaign manager Scott Odenbach, and a number of other familiar names.

And the campaigns keep rolling on. Stay tuned.

