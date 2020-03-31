Guess who’s back… back again… Jay Williams files for D18 State Senate

Former Democrat US Senate candidate Jay Williams is BACK! And he’s running for District 18 State Senate.

If you forgot who Jay was..he was a candidate for US Senate in 2016. Not a good one, but he was a candidate.

Williams didn’t exactly deny that he was the “If no one else would do it” candidate, but he preferred to call himself the “if you can’t find a better known” candidate. I’m not sure that’s any better.

From there, we quickly moved into the Jay Williams tax plan where Williams went on about how South Dakota has “no income tax” and said “We’re undertaxed in South Dakota,,, an Income tax would be a good way to go.”

Williams also brought up his views on the Dem’s presidential candidates, and reiterated previously stated thoughts about Bernie Sanders, noting “I DO think he’s a moderate. He’s not a European Liberal, He’s ab American Liberal…. He’s a progressive guy is what we say.”