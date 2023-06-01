Guest Column: A Time for Term Limits by Sen. Brent “B.R.” Hoffman

(Editor’s note.. Just a disclaimer that this is not an endorsement, as I am opposed to the proposal.- PP)
A Time for Term Limits
by Sen. Brent “B.R.” Hoffman
“If we have term limits here in South Dakota, how is it that your opponent has been in the state house for more than 15 years?”
It’s a question I was asked a number of times of my opponent (a nice guy, by the way) during the 2022 primary campaign, but I’m not sure you’re going to like the answer. Though voters passed an amendment in 1992 limiting legislators to “four consecutive terms or a total of eight consecutive years,” that pesky word “consecutive” has made our term limits little more than a suggestion. As long as a legislator has a break in service (whether a day, a year or a decade) or is elected to the other chamber, he or she may serve indefinitely, meaning “for an unlimited period of time.” Some legislators have served more than 25 years. There is no limit.
Given the widespread public support for term limits, which ranges from 65-85% (depending on the poll) and cuts across party and demographic lines, you’d think it would be an easy fix to remove the word “consecutive” and align term limits with public intent, but nothing is easy in politics. My proposal in the state senate was placed on life support shortly after introduction and died in committee within minutes. It was not unexpected, as to my knowledge, no state legislature has ever passed term limits upon itself, including South Dakota. This is also true at the federal level, where Congress has passed term limits for the president, but will never pass limits upon itself. You’re welcome to quote me.
Fortunately, there is a solution, as glorious South Dakota is one of 16 states whose constitution allows for direct initiative or amendment. Not surprisingly, you may find it interesting there are also 16 states with legislative term limits. The initiated amendment process sets a high bar to place an issue on the ballot, as it should, and it will require upwards of 35,000 signatures to place it on the ballot for the general election of 2024. Our term limits team is preparing to do just that, and we hope you’ll have the opportunity to vote on this amendment in November. The amendment language and explanation is pretty straightforward, as it simply removes “consecutive” and limits legislators to eight years in the senate and eight years in the house or a maximum of 16 years. We believe eight years of service in each chamber is consistent with public intent, good government and the 22nd Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
In the coming months, you’ll likely hear some of the pro and con arguments regarding term limits. Regardless of the opposition, we’ll be respectful, factual and working hard on those petitions. Our team will be happy to answer your questions, and we also intend to sponsor debates in several districts across the state. If we’re successful in placing the amendment on the ballot, we’re confident it will pass, as term limits have always passed in every state with an initiated amendment.
We’re hopeful term limits will improve accountability in our government and the people it serves, and you’re welcome to join us as we launch this effort in the next few weeks.
—
The author served a career in the military, surviving the 9/11 attack on the Pentagon. He’s a published author, occasional newspaper columnist and currently serves as a state senator for District 9, which includes western Sioux Falls, Hartford and Wall Lake.
10 thoughts on “Guest Column: A Time for Term Limits by Sen. Brent “B.R.” Hoffman”
A not so great idea brought to us by a guy who just got here to advance his own profile. Wonderful. Those who serve in our legislature do it for little money, few perks and a boat load of angst and consternation. Sound bites and misperceptions drive public support for this. Well informed, seasoned legislators are harder to find now because of increased polarization and social media bombardment but hey, this sound good when I say it out loud, so why not.
I didn’t know about thr “break” loophole. I thought it was only they had to switch houses.
It’s not a loophole. It’s a deliberate aspect of the law. Hoffman acts like legislators are getting away with something here, but the word “consecutive” is right there in the constitution, and it means what it means.
This is a bad idea.
The effect of term limits was to create more constant turnover, so we no longer have legislative leaders for more than one or two terms at a time. That can be good and bad. It’s fresh blood, but it gives bid advantages to lobbyists who can be around for decades.
This terrible idea goes a step beyond that – a lifetime ban. A person who serves 4 terms in the State House can never run for State House again – ever.
You can say – well isn’t 16 years enough for anyone? Perhaps, but unlike in DC, there’s not much risk of amassing too much power when our current term limits require a break. And although congressmen can “Go Washington” (ask Tom Daschle!) our part-time legislators spend 80% of their time away from the State Capitol.
Drew Dennert was elected to the State House at age 21 and served three terms, and didn’t run again. He is still only 28 years old. If he had run again and won in 2022 (which he would have), he would be constitutionally banned from ever running for State House again, from any district in the state, for the rest of his life, which could be 70 years or more.
Mike Derby is in the House from Rapid City. He was elected in 2020 and reelected in 2022. But – uh oh! – he also served decades ago, from 1997-2002. He would already be one term over the limit, even though his legislative tenures are nearly two decades a part. His district-mate, Mike Diedrich, would have the same problem in the Senate – he’s been there since 2021 but he’d already be out because of his service in the early 1990s, more than 30 years ago.
There are occasionally legislators who do 8 years in one house, and then later return to that house. So what? If the voters want them, why is this a problem? Would our legislature really be better off if we had thrown out Jean Hunhoff in 2016 rather than allow her to continue to serve as a seasoned member of the appropriations committee? Is it really a problem that Ryan Maher’s friends and neighbors decided to return him to the Senate after a break?
And I know Lee Schoenbeck has his friends and his detractors, but does it really make sense to say that Watertown can never elect him to the Senate again because of that term he served from Webster in 1992? His wife might appreciate that, but should the voters?
What problem are we trying to solve here?
By the way: “Some legislators have served more than 25 years.”
There is not one current legislator who has served more than 25 years. You can see the list here: https://sdlegislature.gov/Historical/Reports/TwentyFiveYear
Since the first legislators were term-limited in 2000, there have been TWO whose legislative service reached 25 years, and both of them served the bulk of that prior to term limits. Gordon Pederson served 26 years in the House from 1977-98 and 2001-08, and Jim Putnam served from 1987-2012, moving between the House and Senate a couple of times.
Jean Hunhoff, if she runs and wins one more time, would be the third.
That’s two, out of the literally hundreds of legislators who have served. And for what it’s worth, Putnam and Pederson were excellent legislators and our state was lucky to have them for as long as we did. (Same for Jean Hunhoff.)
Hoffman ran last year again Mark Willadsen. Willadsen served in the House for a total of seven terms over a 20-year period. If this passed, Willadsen could never run for House again. Probably coincidence.
I am against term limits but since South Dakota has them and it has been exploited who is in there now that has been a long time?
Who are the top exploiters in our legislature with the current so called term limits?
There are no “exploiters,” there are people following the law who are reelected by the voters. If the voters didn’t want them they wouldn’t elect them.
This entire idea is premised on the notion that the voters are too dumb to decide for themselves whether to elect someone or not.
Term limits is code word for “I am lazy and terrified of running against a seasoned opponent. Also institutional knowledge is bad, I only want special interest groups and lobbyists writing my bills.”