Guest Column: A Time for Term Limits by Sen. Brent “B.R.” Hoffman

(Editor’s note.. Just a disclaimer that this is not an endorsement, as I am opposed to the proposal.- PP)

A Time for Term Limits

by Sen. Brent “B.R.” Hoffman

“If we have term limits here in South Dakota, how is it that your opponent has been in the state house for more than 15 years?”

It’s a question I was asked a number of times of my opponent (a nice guy, by the way) during the 2022 primary campaign, but I’m not sure you’re going to like the answer. Though voters passed an amendment in 1992 limiting legislators to “four consecutive terms or a total of eight consecutive years,” that pesky word “consecutive” has made our term limits little more than a suggestion. As long as a legislator has a break in service (whether a day, a year or a decade) or is elected to the other chamber, he or she may serve indefinitely, meaning “for an unlimited period of time.” Some legislators have served more than 25 years. There is no limit.

Given the widespread public support for term limits, which ranges from 65-85% (depending on the poll) and cuts across party and demographic lines, you’d think it would be an easy fix to remove the word “consecutive” and align term limits with public intent, but nothing is easy in politics. My proposal in the state senate was placed on life support shortly after introduction and died in committee within minutes. It was not unexpected, as to my knowledge, no state legislature has ever passed term limits upon itself, including South Dakota. This is also true at the federal level, where Congress has passed term limits for the president, but will never pass limits upon itself. You’re welcome to quote me.

Fortunately, there is a solution, as glorious South Dakota is one of 16 states whose constitution allows for direct initiative or amendment. Not surprisingly, you may find it interesting there are also 16 states with legislative term limits. The initiated amendment process sets a high bar to place an issue on the ballot, as it should, and it will require upwards of 35,000 signatures to place it on the ballot for the general election of 2024. Our term limits team is preparing to do just that, and we hope you’ll have the opportunity to vote on this amendment in November. The amendment language and explanation is pretty straightforward, as it simply removes “consecutive” and limits legislators to eight years in the senate and eight years in the house or a maximum of 16 years. We believe eight years of service in each chamber is consistent with public intent, good government and the 22nd Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

In the coming months, you’ll likely hear some of the pro and con arguments regarding term limits. Regardless of the opposition, we’ll be respectful, factual and working hard on those petitions. Our team will be happy to answer your questions, and we also intend to sponsor debates in several districts across the state. If we’re successful in placing the amendment on the ballot, we’re confident it will pass, as term limits have always passed in every state with an initiated amendment.

We’re hopeful term limits will improve accountability in our government and the people it serves, and you’re welcome to join us as we launch this effort in the next few weeks.

—

The author served a career in the military, surviving the 9/11 attack on the Pentagon. He’s a published author, occasional newspaper columnist and currently serves as a state senator for District 9, which includes western Sioux Falls, Hartford and Wall Lake.