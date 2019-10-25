Guest Column: Air Ambulance key resource for serving rural South Dakota

In all of my years serving the public, I have seen a lot of advances. I’ve been in law enforcement since 1985. I have served as a patrolman, sheriff and the President of the South Dakota Sheriffs Association. One of the most life changing advances I’ve witnessed, has been the use of air ambulances. I have seen the difference these helicopters can make, and I have seen them save lives. Here in Union County especially, air ambulances are crucial. We have over 135 miles of county roads and most of the county is more than a 45-minute drive to a hospital. In an emergency, every second counts and air medical transport is sometimes the difference between life and death. More than half of all South

Dakotans are in similar situations. In fact, rural communities all across the country are severely underserved when it comes to access to quality health care. Regrettably,114 rural hospitals have closed since 2010 with twenty-one percent of rural hospitals currently at high risk of closure, making air ambulance services in rural areas more important than ever.

There is currently a bill being considered in congress that I feel I need to speak out against. While it may be well-intentioned, the Lower Health Care Costs Act is going to have a negative effect on the very people this bill aims to help, especially those in rural communities. Eighty-five million Americans in rural communities rely on air ambulance services to access a Level I or Level II trauma center within 60 minutes, also known as the golden hour. The golden hour is the first 60 minutes after a heart attack, stroke or trauma that is critical to ensure effective emergency intervention. The golden hour is often the difference between just surviving and being able to recover from these events; it can be the difference between keeping and losing a limb. While air ambulances service the nation, rural areas without a doubt, rely on them the most. Nearly 90% of patients transported by air medical services live in a rural zip code. Air ambulance services are an essential part of healthcare access in these communities.

The way it currently works when someone needs an air ambulance isn’t ideal either which is why I do believe the legislation is well-intentioned. But it doesn’t address the real problem: surprise billing. A medical professional has to be the person that calls in an air ambulance, it can’t be called in by a civilian. More often than not, the patient will receive a surprise medical bill for the service months later because their insurer denied the claim despite the fact that a medical professional decided that it was necessary. Instead of encouraging insurers to just cover the emergency services, this bill actually allows them to continue this practice of denying coverage and even makes it harder for air ambulances to work out in-network agreements with insurers. We need a solution to the surprise billing issue, the Lower Health Care Costs Act is not it.

Dan Limoges

Union County Sheriff

