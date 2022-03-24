Guest Column – Amendment C: Protect Your Pocketbook by Noah Greble

Amendment C: Protect Your Pocketbook

by Noah Greble*

Ben Franklin said it best, “in this world nothing can be said to certain, except death and taxes”. He was right: taxes here still remain as a fact of life. For these policies, we look to our state lawmakers, who have procedures in place to promote fiscal conservatism. Gloomily, one dangerous loophole proposes potential harm to South Dakota taxpayers.

South Dakota is not Washington- we balance our budget and remain without income or inheritance tax, which serves as an excellent benefit for families. Regardless, there has been tax increases approved by our elected leaders over the years. In 2009, there was an increase of 0.5% in the tourism tax. In 2015, the gas tax was raised by 6 cents. South Dakota also collects tax on online retailers that do business in our state. Now, note this: in the legislature, all appropriations, budgeting, and taxing questions require at least a ⅔ majority vote, making it much harder to increase the burdens on citizens. Many groups who would want to spend massive amounts or raise taxes know of this rule, so they use the one loophole they have: ballot measures.

To avoid a supermajority requirement, groups who want to achieve such objectives put these measures on the ballot, where they can be passed with as simple a majority as 50.1% percent of voters. Here’s a couple examples of failed measures from the recent past.

IM15 (2012): if passed, it would have raised sales tax by 1%, costing taxpayers an estimated $143,927,000 for just the following fiscal year alone.

IM25 (2018): this proposed a 20% increase on the wholesale tobacco tax and an increase in pack price, costing adults another $10,335,528 to exercise a liberty given to them.

Despite having failed, those two alone would have cost hardworking South Dakotans over an estimated $150,000,000 in their first year implemented alone. Remember, as simple as a 50.1% of voters could have made life that much harder for the average family, small business owner, single mom, or young adult working to help the household. Is this the South Dakota we want to live in, where there is a loophole to pain for taxpayers? Low taxes is one of the primary reasons that people are leaving fiscally crushing states behind and are coming to call South Dakota soon. The risk to these values in the status quo is high, but the solution is finally available.

Proposed on the ballot this June, is constitutional Amendment C. If passed, it will serve as a protection from ballot measures that could pose immense damage to the taxpayers of South Dakota. It states that all measures to raise taxes, fees, or appropriates over $10 Million or more over five fiscal years would require a 60% margin of voter approval. Again, the legislature requires 66%, Amendment C simply wants 60%. Protect your income, vote YES in June.

—————

*The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any group or organization