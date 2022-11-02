Guest Column: Cancel culture alive and well in Lawrence County. Something VERY Dark This Way Comes…

Something VERY Dark This Way Comes…
by Samuel Kephart, Spearfish
My title is intentional; it’s an obvious play on words referencing Ray Bradbury’s 1962 dark fantasy novel, Something Wicked This Way Comes, which chronicles ordinary town folks’ nightmarish experiences involving a traveling carnival and and a mysterious “Mr. Dark.”
Sadly, my tale is real… and involves a very nasty and nightmarish behind-the-scenes political rebellion (and in my opinion carnival) that’s been simmering here in Lawrence County for a long time.
This heretofore hidden battle is between certain of our rational, proven, dedicated, and reliable “white hat” local political and government leaders (and their supporters) and a bizarre mash-up of some very dark forces and under-handed egomaniacal personalities trying to overthrow the Lawrence County GOP and forcibly takeover our existing political order.
A few weeks ago, that simmer turned into a boil when I could no longer stand the sneakiness and hidden, lurking perpetrations of the bad characters involved.
As a group (no individuals were mentioned), I publicly called them and their actions out during the last local Central Committee meeting that was held in Deadwood. I said, “There’s political sedition and rebellion in this room. Those involved know who you are. If it continues, I’m going to be the ‘temple dog’ and I’m going to come after you.”
Anyone present with an IQ above functional moron would know I was speaking metaphorically.
Yet, one of the “rebel forces” subsequently bore false witness and filed a phony and groundless assault charge against me with the Sheriff’s Department. That’s resulted in a several weeks-long investigation involving dozens of interviews of those present at the meeting (you’d think Fentanyl distribution would be a higher priority).
How unfortunate law enforcement has allowed itself to become “weaponized” in a blatant and raw attempt to suppress and “cancel out” my Constitutional right to exercise political free speech. It’s painfully obvious we have some power-hungry and reprobate cockroaches who can’t stand the light of a truth-teller and will do anything to stop him.
Citizens Beware! Cancel Culture has abruptly arrived in our midst and is alive and well in Lawrence County.
Samuel R. Kephart (71)
Spearfish
Vague. Not much detail.
It’s intentionally “vague” because we are in the last days of the run-up to the General Election on November 8th. and I don’t want to cause any of the “white hats” involved any further grief. This is an evolving story; the attempted overthrow of the Lawrence County GOP is ongoing and active. There is more to say and I will be naming folks.
I assume he is referencing the Wing Nut group?
It’s definitely not the wing-nut group unless I have not been hearing Sam right over the past 5-6 years.
With nebulous political alliances forming dynamically all the time, it’s difficult to say.
At first I thought he would refer to me in this piece because I likes me the marijuana and everybody knows nobody who likes them the marijuana can’t be a “true Republican”.
But then I realized it might only partially be me he is referring to because of The Spearfish City Limits project.
I have to make a confession, here, so buckle-up.
It was me. All of it. Everything. I did all of it and I would do it again, too. Maybe TWICE.
Anybody who knows Sam (I do know more about Sam probably than most) realizes he is not a man to be trifled with .. even his presence can be intimidating (he obviously works-out and the timbre of his voice practically shakes the floorboards). And when he’s traveling with those two vicious mongrels, it’s a thing to behold. I’m just glad he keeps them on a leash.
Settle down.
Tongue firmly in cheek.
The rub – you’re not in Sam’s club if you don’t respect human dignity, if you don’t represent some kind of objective morality in your actions (whether religiously imposed or simply hard earned). I believe Sam seeks the good, and we have some pretty gnarly bad actors in Lawrence County (always have, for over a hundred years, it’s kind of woven into the fabric of this amazing place). It can be very frustrating to realize that even our sacrosanct institutions (churches) can become dens of evil and promulgators of human suffering.
Dear Sheriff Dean – if you think there is an issue I trust your judgement, but the truth is the truth and outcomes are outcomes. I think you and your staff, like me, would like everybody to chill out and come to the table to talk respectfully like adults. It’s a very difficult time to be in your shoes as the people come into touch with the notion of the power of the “Constitutional Sheriff”. At the same time, you are one, and we are many who have given you the monopoly on violence. What I mean to say is, when we can trust one another life becomes way more fun. So, let’s find the people who are trying to usurp your monopoly and politely request they stop. You are agent, responsible, and accountable for the use of your power; nobody else.
A note to Sam et al – consider carefully where we are, where we want to go, how we’re going to get there, and how fast (conservatively) we’re willing to travel.
BTW, a quick announcement. In 2023 I’ll be running for Mayor of Lawrence County.
Thank you for your support.
🙂
Not sure he isn’t the wing nut group. He’s a rabid anti vaxxer and imagines a global conspiracy. If he said he’s “coming after me” I’d take him seriously and call the cops.
Given what I know about Sam, I believe this is defaming and unnecessary.
But you’re entitled to your own opinion.
Why would conservative Republicans think the government has purview over what we put in our bodies?
To think otherwise is a Fascist notion that I hope you’ll consider rebuking.
You know nothing about defamation. You admit it is a statement of opinion, which is not actionable. You constantly pontificate on stuff you know nothing about.
I know you don’t post under your real name.
I also know you don’t read the detail, nor do you seem to understand nuance.
“Defaming” and “Defamation” are not exactly the same thing.
Defaming would approach the legal threshold of Defamation. It implies “partial”, not complete, and perhaps not actionable in court. That’s the nuance I intended, which was lost on you, Anon!
Jack implies he understand’s Sam’s intentions before Sam has taken any measurable action against anyone save an obviously opinionated tirade in a heated meeting. That is defaming (somewhere on the continuum between actionable Defamation and harmless opinion).
Start signing your name and let’s have coffee sometime and I’m sure we’ll come to an understanding.
Lovely definition you just made up. Sorry John, making new definitions out of convenience is not nuance, just lying. But we all expect it from you, so go nuts (more than you already have).
I also stated it was my opinion that it was defaming.
“You know nothing” – that’s a ill advised absolute based on ignorance or neglect.
https://www.minclaw.com/legal-resource-center/what-is-defamation/can-opinion-defamatory/
I mean .. for heck’s sake. I’m not even a lawyer!
FROM YOUR OWN ARTICLE:
“This distinction is significant in light of a Supreme Court decision that holds that an expression of opinion cannot be the basis of a defamation action.”
Good lord, you are silly.
Two sides to every story so we may not know which side is the “wing nut”
It is my hope that everybody comes back off the ledge on this one ..
Come back off the ledge and let’s talk about hand-counting ballots at the precincts.
Political sedition….that is a pretty strong charge….like 2018 when States Attorney John Fitzgerald left the Republican party and joined the Constitution Party?
Vague is generous whote hats and not…who are the players….seems like a county squabble