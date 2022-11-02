Guest Column: Cancel culture alive and well in Lawrence County. Something VERY Dark This Way Comes…

Something VERY Dark This Way Comes…

by Samuel Kephart, Spearfish





My title is intentional; it’s an obvious play on words referencing Ray Bradbury’s 1962 dark fantasy novel, Something Wicked This Way Comes, which chronicles ordinary town folks’ nightmarish experiences involving a traveling carnival and and a mysterious “Mr. Dark.”

Sadly, my tale is real… and involves a very nasty and nightmarish behind-the-scenes political rebellion (and in my opinion carnival) that’s been simmering here in Lawrence County for a long time.

This heretofore hidden battle is between certain of our rational, proven, dedicated, and reliable “white hat” local political and government leaders (and their supporters) and a bizarre mash-up of some very dark forces and under-handed egomaniacal personalities trying to overthrow the Lawrence County GOP and forcibly takeover our existing political order.

A few weeks ago, that simmer turned into a boil when I could no longer stand the sneakiness and hidden, lurking perpetrations of the bad characters involved.

As a group (no individuals were mentioned), I publicly called them and their actions out during the last local Central Committee meeting that was held in Deadwood. I said, “There’s political sedition and rebellion in this room. Those involved know who you are. If it continues, I’m going to be the ‘temple dog’ and I’m going to come after you.”





Anyone present with an IQ above functional moron would know I was speaking metaphorically.

Yet, one of the “rebel forces” subsequently bore false witness and filed a phony and groundless assault charge against me with the Sheriff’s Department. That’s resulted in a several weeks-long investigation involving dozens of interviews of those present at the meeting (you’d think Fentanyl distribution would be a higher priority).

How unfortunate law enforcement has allowed itself to become “weaponized” in a blatant and raw attempt to suppress and “cancel out” my Constitutional right to exercise political free speech. It’s painfully obvious we have some power-hungry and reprobate cockroaches who can’t stand the light of a truth-teller and will do anything to stop him.

Citizens Beware! Cancel Culture has abruptly arrived in our midst and is alive and well in Lawrence County.

