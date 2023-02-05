Guest Column: Don’t apply different pipeline rules to ethanol, our most important state energy industry.

Carbon Capture pipelines are common carriers. Don’t apply different pipeline rules to ethanol, our most important state energy industry.

by Walt Wendland, CEO, Ringneck Energy

Recently, Representative Will Mortenson (R-Pierre) wrote an editorial outlining his thoughts regarding eminent domain and carbon pipelines. Rep. Mortenson believes the legislature should look at changing decades old policies to pick and choose which projects should have the right to use eminent domain, despite the harm such changes may bring to our state’s number one industry. While I appreciate the House Majority Leader’s self-professed warmth for ethanol, I find his premises don’t meet the facts and his conclusions to be missing some accurate considerations.

The proposed Carbon Capture pipelines are common carriers under the law. They are transportation entities which have contracted with others to transport goods for a fee. They conduct open seasons and maintain capacity for walk up shippers with goods to transport which meet the specifications of the pipeline. In all respects the proposed pipelines are organized and proposed like the many other pipelines which transport gas and oil for a fee. Why would we apply different rules to these pipelines which compete with them and support our most significant industry? We wouldn’t.

Rep. Mortenson professes to be for eminent domain for other uses but against the use of eminent domain for the carbon capture pipelines. South Dakota has had laws on the books for the use of eminent domain for more than 100 years. The laws are critical for the viability of such projects and for the fair treatment of landowners. The SD House of Representatives wouldn’t function well if each member had a complete veto over legislation. Pipelines can’t be constructed in that situation either.

The ethanol industry is important to South Dakota and I’m glad to agree with him in that respect. More than one of every two rows of corn grown in this state is sold for use in renewable fuels. Corn prices and land prices have been built upon and depend upon this market.

Yet the ethanol industry is under tremendous pressure going forward. Fuel markets worldwide are demanding a less carbon intensive product. And renewable fuels produced elsewhere are seeking to meet that demand squarely. Carbon capture and sequestration represent the most economical way, by far to lower carbon scores and meet the developing demand. Without carbon capture and sequestration, our state’s renewable fuel industry is at a disadvantage and future opportunities at risk. One can’t be for ethanol and be against carbon capture at the same time. That is a position which doesn’t exist in the real world.

Sincerely,

Walt Wendland, CEO

Ringneck Energy