Guest Column from Attorney General Marty Jackley: EB-5 Prosecution: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly

LETTER TO THE EDITOR
EB-5 Prosecution: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly
The Good: The EB-5 Investment Program has contributed to economic development across South Dakota from electric power generation to wind energy to the Dakota Provisions Turkey Plant. These are important jobs that provide income and health care for families across South Dakota.
The Bad: The program has necessitated investigation into misuses of security interests and state grant funds, resulting in a felony conviction. While monies from the charges have all been returned, it was wrong and a crime to have taken them. The sentencing law that required probation tied the hands of prosecutors and the judge in this matter. This law needs to be revisited.
The Ugly: The loss of a father and former S.D. Secretary of Tourism and State Development. In addition, tactics by federal investigators out of D.C. during the prior administration’s investigation reflected poorly on local and state law enforcement that were cooperating in an effective investigation. These federal investigators used overly aggressive tactics like telling witnesses they could not contact an attorney, serving subpoenas on cooperating witnesses at their places of employment, and disclosing information about ongoing investigations that just happened to make its way into political ads. These tactics unnecessarily politicized the issue, as seen in a recent press release by a political party suggesting that state prosecutors should have refused a felony plea and conviction, and the Court should have ignored the law requiring probation. Fortunately, both Democrat and Republican prosecutors in this State do not conduct the people’s business in such a fashion.
The Future: Both Republicans and Democrats in the South Dakota Legislature are working to strengthen public integrity laws. The State Senate unanimously passed a bill sponsored by the Attorney General to counteract criminal self-dealings and conflicts of interest. This important legislation provides whistleblower protections for employees who report crimes, and removes the required probation that has limited the sentencing discretion for both prosecutors and courts in EB-5 and other financial crime cases.
Marty Jackley
South Dakota Attorney General (2009-Present)
United States Attorney for South Dakota (2006-2009)
President National Association of Attorneys General (2016)
There has been so much misinformation about EB5- much of it fueled by political motives. It is nice to see some clarification. But it is such a complicated issue which makes it easy to use to attack people- and that will likely continue.
I think the ugly also includes EB-5 is a program for raising money to be invested in businesses and administered by the Custom’s Department (what do they know about investing in business) and the securities were exempt by federal law from Securities & Exchange Commission supervision and rules and state securities regulation.
Talk about an “invitation” for abuse.
“The sentencing law that required probation tied the hands of prosecutors and the judge in this matter. This law needs to be revisited.”
That would be SB 70 which Marty supported and is a bad law for our state…
next, who made the deal to allow Joop to plead to a Class 6 felony.(marty) which then tied the Judge’s hands…Marty’s hands were not tied, except by himself in making the deal…
I find his sentence very misleading
I added to it down below Joop Bollen’s Record will be sealed as long as he completes his probation. What a joke
Marty Capone decided to author an article in the Jackley Journal, the criticism must be getting to him. He has a paid state employee staffer who’s job is to write press releases. Sara Rabern salary $68,744.82.
Joop Bollen used state funds to buy Egyptian artifacts and for that he received $2,000 fine no jail time, and if he completes his probation he will not receive a felony conviction on his record and his record will be sealed.
The newspaper said $167,000 was still missing is this true or not?
The paper did a clarification story stating the money had been replaced
So if I take $167,000 of the state’s money got to Vegas and win as long as I pay it back I’ll only have to pay a $2,000 fine? That’s better than bank rates.
I’m sure the Chinese investors that each contributed $500,000 would not be satisfied with this deal. How about we extradite Bollen and see if the Chinese government treats this criminal?
This Chinese investors knew their investment was extremely high risk. Their investment built one of the world’s most state of the art beef processing facilities. It went bankrupt, but now it is open again and ramping up. That beef plant is good for South Dakota and our cattle producers.
Jackley knows this is a problem for him and his bid for Governor. He’s trying to say he did everything he could but his hands were tied.
But he didn’t have a problem throwing the book at Annette Bosworth.
It’s good to be friends with Mike Rounds, but don’t run against him. Crony capitalism at its finest!