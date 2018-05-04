Guest Column from Bonnie Omdahl in support of John Fitzgerald

From my mailbox, Bonnie Omdahl asked to submit this Guest Column in support of John Fitzgerald for Attorney General:

In the current political milieu many people seem to lose sight of the fact that our elected officials are our employees. When you hire an employee, the main goal should be to select the person whose skills and qualifications most closely match the duties and requirements of the job. I want to urge the SD GOP precinct committee women and men to carefully and logically consider which of the Republican candidates for Attorney General possess the necessary skills and experience. The Attorney General is South Dakota’s Chief Prosecutor. When a county prosecutor needs help with a murder case you want the Attorney General to have the knowledge to know how to help and who to send. If South Dakota needs someone to argue before the Supreme Court, you want someone with years of experience in appellate courts. When the State of SD needs legal advice on civil matters you want someone who has handled similar questions for his county.

John Fitzgerald has the extensive prosecutorial experience needed. During his years as a State’s Attorney, he has personally prosecuted hundreds of cases. His experience with drug cases is particularly important given the opioid and methamphetamine crises. John Fitzgerald continues to serve Lawrence County as a full time States Attorney with a heavy case load. He is currently managing that busy office and staff while maintaining his campaign. He has proven he can do the work.

Equally important, John Fitgerald is running because he genuinely wants the job of Attorney General; he wants to serve the state he loves. It is not a stepping stone to the next political office. We are blessed to have other candidates who have served South Dakota in honorable ways. I appreciate their service, but when we vote we need to consider more than who is our friend and who has best played the political game. We need to ensure our candidate is not only someone who is principled and who shares our political views but someone who will be the best possible person for the job. South Dakota deserves an Attorney General who has proven his priority is his dedication to the job he has been elected to do.

Bonnie Omdahl

Sioux Falls