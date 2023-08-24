Guest Column: In the District 25 Senate race, elect a candidate with an action plan by Jordan Youngberg

In the District 25 Senate race, elect a candidate with an action plan

by District 25 State Senate candidate Jordan Youngberg

Actions speak louder than words.

That’s the first lesson that I taught my two boys, and it’s the way I’ve always seen things in all areas of life. Anyone can talk about doing something. It takes true leadership to hear all sides of an issue, create strong legislation, and have the relationships that it takes to get positive change over the finish line. Next year, District 25 voters will have the chance to choose who will continue to represent them starting in 2025.

My message to the people of District 25 is simple: elect the candidate with a plan for action.

Bringing a plan for action to Pierre isn’t just a campaign slogan – it’s something I have a proven track record of doing. During my first race in 2016, I beat a democrat incumbent that very few people thought I had a shot at beating. However, with the support of my family, friends, and community, we got the job done.

Once in the Senate, I passed strong legislation that everyone can be proud of. I sponsored legislation to train tribal law enforcement at the state law enforcement center, set the groundwork for regulating industrial hemp, support victims of human trafficking, and strengthen our education system. I was also fortunate to be elected to serve as a whip in Senate leadership.

These bills were not made to make headlines – they were made to bring real improvement to the lives of South Dakotans.

If elected to the Senate next year, I’ll go to Pierre with a plan for action that will continue to benefit South Dakotans, and never give up until the job is done. I hope to bring legislation to lower our taxes even further, increase scholarships for college students, keep the cost of living low, and ensure that South Dakota remains a safe place for our families to call home.

These are the types of bills that the people of District 25 deserve, but they require someone to bring them who is serious about getting things done.

This coming June, elected a leader with a plan for action that will make life for you, your family, and all South Dakotans better, and vote Youngberg for District 25 Senate. To learn more about my campaign, follow me on facebook at Jordan Youngberg for South Dakota.