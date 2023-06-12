Guest Column: Join CIASD in developing effective solutions to proven problems that arise in the medical marijuana program by Deb Peters

Join CIASD in developing effective solutions to proven problems that arise in the medical marijuana program

by Deb Peters, President of Cannabis Industry Association of South Dakota (CIASD

Last week Rep. Fred Deutsch told the Dakota Scout he possessed a patient registry identification card (medical card) for South Dakota’s medical marijuana program. Deutsch claimed, without argument or evidence, that a provider improperly authorized him for the card. On Twitter Deutsch claimed “… my doctor didn’t follow the law.”

It’s impossible to judge the merits of Deutsch’s public claim as he provided no details other than to allege the provider he saw didn’t ask a certain question. The provider can’t speak to their interaction, describe medical records reviewed, elements of the exam, or the questions put to Deutsch unless Deutsch releases the provider from their HIPAA obligation to protect Deutsch’s privacy.

There’s a forum for claims of bad acts by a health care provider. That forum is not the press, it’s not social media, it’s the licensing board that issues the provider’s license. Rather than publicly indict an entire system as a “farce” based on an interaction with just one of the 220 authorized providers, Deutsch should take his claim to the proper authority where both sides may be heard and the provider’s due process rights protected.

But, whatever transpired with the provider, we know this: Rep. Deutsch now possesses a medical card for which he is not qualified. We know he’s not qualified because Deutsch told a reporter regarding his card, “I don’t have a qualifying medical condition …”

SDCL 34-20G-34 states “The department may deny an application or renewal of a qualifying patient’s registry identification card only if the applicant: … (2) Does not meet the requirement to obtain a registry identification card as defined in 34-20G-1;” Rep. Deutsch is clear that he does not have a qualifying medical condition – the fundamental requirement in 34-20G-1. Thus, his possession of a medical card appears to be in violation of the chapter.

SDCL 34-20G-84 states “the department may revoke the registry identification card of any cardholder who knowingly commits multiple unintentional violations or a serious knowing violation of this chapter . (My emphasis) Beyond loudly smearing the reputation of the whole program with an unproven claim of a single bad act, Deutsch’s actions and possession of the card create a serious dilemma for dispensary operators and employees. What should a dispensary do if Rep. Deutsch attempts to purchase marijuana with his medical card? Does a dispensary have an obligation to honor the card, sell marijuana to someone who publicly claims their lack of qualification, and risk diversion of medical marijuana? Or, will sales to Rep. Deutsch be treated as unauthorized based on his comments and create legal risk for the seller?

Monday CIASD requested the Department revoke Rep. Deutsch’s card as his acceptance and possession of the card combined with his public announcement that he possesses a medical card despite not have a qualifying condition constitute a serious knowing violation of chapter 34-20G. We also call on Rep. Deutsch to voluntarily surrender his card to the Department immediately.

South Dakota’s medical marijuana program passed with 70% support in 2020. After an initial hesitation, the administration committed to making our state’s medical marijuana program the best, most patient-focused medical cannabis program in the country. The Department and licensees have worked diligently to that end. The program isn’t perfect. Regulators, manufacturers, and dispensaries have made mistakes as the program rolled out and they are adjusting their practices accordingly. In 2021 and 2022 the legislature combed through the new medical marijuana statutes and made significant changes to make a good law better.

The work of improving a good program continues. This past legislative session our organization supported legislation to improve the provider-patient element of the program by improving clarity in the definitions for qualifying conditions and legislation to criminalize bad acts that had been observed of providers.

As originally drafted, the qualifying conditions for a medical card were symptom-based. But, not all providers were comfortable making eligibility determinations based on those listed symptoms absent further guidance. SB 1, in addition to adding PTSD as a qualifying condition, added clarity for providers by adding seven specific diseases that produce the symptoms in the original law to that list of symptoms. Also, it was observed that some providers were making pricing offers dependent on bringing in a friend for a medical exam or based on the duration of a card that would be authorized. Our bill, HB 1154 criminalized those bad acts.

Rep. Deutsch’s grandstanding improves nothing, unjustly harms the reputation of the SD medical marijuana program, and creates potential legal hazard for licensees. We hope he will surrender his card and fix the problem he created. We also invite him to join us in developing effective solutions to proven problems that arise in the medical marijuana program. That’s how you improve the best, most patient-focused medical cannabis program in the country.

Deb Peters

President of Cannabis Industry Association of South Dakota (CIASD)