Guest Column: Let the Scorecards Begin by State Rep. Trish Ladner

Let the Scorecards Begin

by State Rep. Trish Ladner

As a freshman legislator, it has been a very interesting year. I have met new colleagues and have made some amazing new friends. It was refreshing to learn that they are just like you and me. Serving in the legislative session is a small, bracketed amount of time for all of us and after session we go back home to our farms, ranches, families, businesses, or jobs. During session, we are approached by lobbyists who are paid to be either proponents or opponents on certain issues. One morning I arrived in chambers to find 10 lobbyists lined up at my desk to give me their pitch about one bill out of 10+ that were on the docket for the day for us to vote on. As a new legislator, I have made a point of listening to both sides of the argument, did my own research, and spoke to select constituents in District 30 who had knowledge about specific issues related to agriculture, education, commerce and more. Then I’d decided my stance on the issue based on what I believed was best for the people of District 30 and our state. As some of you may know, I am for less government and in some cases I had to ask the question, “should this be a law, a protocol or remain a local issue?”

At the end of each session most lobbyist organizations come out with what is called a scorecard ranking legislator’s voting performance from 0% to 100%. They take the issues they were advocating for, or against, and rate the representative or senator based on how they voted for their special interests bills. Call me naive, but I believe that I was elected to go to Pierre to represent you the people, not special interest groups or causes. One local group gave me a score of 73% because I voted against three of the sixteen bills they supported and were advocating for. I looked over the three bills I voted against and quite frankly, I would vote the same way today as I did during session. For example, one of the bills I voted against was SB96 – to revise certain provisions regarding the use of telehealth technologies. At first blush, you think that would be okay. It worked well throughout the pandemic. When this bill came to the floor for a vote, I specifically asked the Representative carrying the bill if the expansion of telehealth technologies extended to the prescription of controlled substances (i.e., medications that can cause physical and mental dependence). When the answer was yes, I knew that I could not vote in favor of the bill. Having come from a background in the behavioral mental health arena, I know that none of the doctors I have worked with would prescribe or renew a prescription for a controlled substance (ie., narcotics), without seeing the patient in person and evaluating all aspects of their physical and mental wellbeing.

After reviewing some of the scorecards generated by special interest groups, I’ve decided that I wouldn’t put much credence in them. No disrespect to these organizations, but when all is said and done, I can live with a 73% score knowing that I have worked hard for you in Pierre to protect and defend our common sense, down to earth values and I will continue to do so.

Next session, we will inevitably face new challenges for our nation and this great state of ours. Challenges, that we will address one at a time as they present themselves. In the meantime, this is such beautiful time of year in the Black Hills. I’d like to encourage you to take the time to get out and enjoy the fresh, clean air and the natural scenic beauty that is South Dakota!

Under God, the people rule!

Rep. Trish Ladner, District 30

[email protected]