Guest Column: Restlawn Alliance seeking stronger cemetery protection measures in South Dakota

Restlawn Alliance Group seeking stronger cemetery protection measures in South Dakota

State Attorney General Marty Jackley was recently interviewed by KELO’s Angela Kennecke for a two-part story about Restlawn Memory Gardens, a cemetery south of Huron. The story focused on troubling issues at the cemetery including extraordinary delays in the delivery of pre-paid markers, failure to repair damaged markers, poor maintenance of the cemetery and mausoleum, and questions about the state of the cemetery’s endowed trust. Jackley noted as a priority the importance of examining situations like these for evidence of criminal activity or a violation in the use of the trust funds.

Here is a link to the first part of the story:

http://www.keloland.com/news/article/investigates/families-upset-by-cemetery-s-condition

Here is the link to the second:

http://www.keloland.com/news/article/investigates/grave-disgrace

Jackley also stated that, in light of this situation, he would encourage South Dakota legislators to look into cemetery laws to prevent situations like this from happening again. We, from the Restlawn Alliance of South Dakota, a group of citizens who are concerned about the cemetery, appreciate Jackley’s stand. We encourage other state officials to help enact laws and enforcement mechanisms to protect not just this cemetery, but all cemeteries across South Dakota.

You can read more about the Restlawn Alliance at restlawnalliance.com

