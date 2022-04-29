Guest Column: South Dakota GOP Chairman Dan Lederman in support of Amendment C

South Dakota GOP Chairman Dan Lederman in support of Amendment C
The South Dakota Republican Party urges Republicans across the state to vote “Yes” on Amendment C in the upcoming primary election. As Republicans, we believe in the conservative principles of low taxes and limited government. Everyone should agree that it should be a hurdle to raise the amount of money the government takes from our wallets, using it to create more government in South Dakota. That is why the South Dakota Republican Party State Central Committee unanimously voted to pass a resolution in support of Amendment C.
Amendment C upholds our conservative principles by requiring 60% of voters to agree on ballot measures that raise taxes or spend more than $10 million. The South Dakota Republican Party supports the Taxpayer Protection Amendment.
The South Dakota Republican Party’s hard work to build an overwhelming advantage on voter registration, maintain strong majorities in the state legislature, and hold all statewide offices has helped make South Dakota a model for the nation with our fiscal responsibility. This has been made possible by our Republican values, but also the existing common-sense protections against higher taxes already in South Dakota law. For example, in the legislature there is already a 2/3 (67%) vote requirement in both chambers to pass tax hikes and create new government spending programs. This existing protection for taxpayers in South Dakota has helped prevent the high taxes and runaway spending that have destroyed blue states. However, South Dakota’s fiscal responsibility and your wallet are still vulnerable on the ballot.
Currently, tax hikes and new big government spending programs can pass with a vote of only a simple majority (50.01%) on the ballot. Without the protection of Amendment C, the Democrat Party and far-left special interests from California, Massachusetts, or Washington DC can bypass the elected legislature and raise your taxes.
The Left’s best chance to raise taxes, grow government, and change the South Dakota way of life is by dumping millions of dollars into ballot measure campaigns, with hopes that only a simple majority of those who show up at the polls to vote can be convinced to raise taxes and grow government for everyone else. Amendment C will require that these ballot measures must receive a 60% vote in order to pass. A 60% vote to pass tax hikes and new spending programs brings the ballot measure process more in line with our elected legislature’s 67% vote requirement.
The inflation caused by the Biden Administration is hurting South Dakotans at the grocery store, at the gas pump, and in every other aspect of our lives. Our budgets are being stretched to their limits, and we cannot afford higher taxes. Passing Amendment C is June would be a historic victory for Republicans and show that hardworking South Dakotans are sick and tired of the tax-and-spend policies of Washington D.C.
We need to protect South Dakota and your pocketbook from these radical policies. We need the Taxpayer Protection Amendment. You can vote “Yes” on Amendment C today. Early voting runs through June 6th and Election Day is Tuesday, June 7th.
5 thoughts on “Guest Column: South Dakota GOP Chairman Dan Lederman in support of Amendment C”
Nothing but BS. Republicans don’t believe that voters can make wise decisions. They may be true when you consider the make-up of our legislature.
Might you be referring to some of the Republican legislators being the voters you are referring to? If so, I agree based on some of their voting records as compared to the Republican platform they are supposed to be following.
Great write up! Adding protections from tax increases by making it a bit more difficult to tax and spend our money is a no brainer.
Dan Lederman writes: “The Left’s best chance to raise taxes, grow government, and change the South Dakota way of life is by dumping millions of dollars into ballot measure campaigns…”
Sounds scary, right?
But what I hear is… Let us take this right to vote away from you. You, the people of South Dakota, can’t be trusted to keep taxes down. So we will require a 60 percent threshold for you to do that.
Well, Dan. I’m good. I don’t need your help. I actually like having the right to decide. And if a majority vote is sufficient for legislative and gubernatorial elections – it’s adequate as well for the issues that concern South Dakota citizens. The truth is, you are afraid of the public overriding the legislature, aren’t you?
And then there’s the irony of it. You want a simple majority in a low-turnout primary election to erase the power of the majority. You would ignore the will of up to 59.99% of voters in all future elections so the legislature can go unchecked.
Thanks, but no thanks.
This 60% BS has been discussed for years. The response that was given from those that funded Marcy’s Law in 2016 was if it meant they needed 60%, they would have gotten that, just a different target. This is a slippery slope, next will the inner party propose 70%, then what after that?
We get it, we understand you love power and never want to give it up. However, in this state, the intent is the people rule. How much of this can you all continue to fight? How much more power do you need?