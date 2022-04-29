Guest Column: South Dakota GOP Chairman Dan Lederman in support of Amendment C

South Dakota GOP Chairman Dan Lederman in support of Amendment C

The South Dakota Republican Party urges Republicans across the state to vote “Yes” on Amendment C in the upcoming primary election. As Republicans, we believe in the conservative principles of low taxes and limited government. Everyone should agree that it should be a hurdle to raise the amount of money the government takes from our wallets, using it to create more government in South Dakota. That is why the South Dakota Republican Party State Central Committee unanimously voted to pass a resolution in support of Amendment C.

Amendment C upholds our conservative principles by requiring 60% of voters to agree on ballot measures that raise taxes or spend more than $10 million. The South Dakota Republican Party supports the Taxpayer Protection Amendment.

The South Dakota Republican Party’s hard work to build an overwhelming advantage on voter registration, maintain strong majorities in the state legislature, and hold all statewide offices has helped make South Dakota a model for the nation with our fiscal responsibility. This has been made possible by our Republican values, but also the existing common-sense protections against higher taxes already in South Dakota law. For example, in the legislature there is already a 2/3 (67%) vote requirement in both chambers to pass tax hikes and create new government spending programs. This existing protection for taxpayers in South Dakota has helped prevent the high taxes and runaway spending that have destroyed blue states. However, South Dakota’s fiscal responsibility and your wallet are still vulnerable on the ballot.

Currently, tax hikes and new big government spending programs can pass with a vote of only a simple majority (50.01%) on the ballot. Without the protection of Amendment C, the Democrat Party and far-left special interests from California, Massachusetts, or Washington DC can bypass the elected legislature and raise your taxes.

The Left’s best chance to raise taxes, grow government, and change the South Dakota way of life is by dumping millions of dollars into ballot measure campaigns, with hopes that only a simple majority of those who show up at the polls to vote can be convinced to raise taxes and grow government for everyone else. Amendment C will require that these ballot measures must receive a 60% vote in order to pass. A 60% vote to pass tax hikes and new spending programs brings the ballot measure process more in line with our elected legislature’s 67% vote requirement.

The inflation caused by the Biden Administration is hurting South Dakotans at the grocery store, at the gas pump, and in every other aspect of our lives. Our budgets are being stretched to their limits, and we cannot afford higher taxes. Passing Amendment C is June would be a historic victory for Republicans and show that hardworking South Dakotans are sick and tired of the tax-and-spend policies of Washington D.C.

We need to protect South Dakota and your pocketbook from these radical policies. We need the Taxpayer Protection Amendment. You can vote “Yes” on Amendment C today. Early voting runs through June 6th and Election Day is Tuesday, June 7th.