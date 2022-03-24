Guest Column: Take unified action against Big Tech, by William Beal, Moody County GOP

Take unified action against Big Tech

by William Beal, Moody County GOP

As a small business advocate, lifelong conservative, veteran, and informed citizen, I am alarmed by the concentrated power of Big Tech corporations. Using their corporate power to spy and collect our personal information they manipulate and censor us as we search, market our businesses, shop for goods, or voice our opinions on the internet.

Financially, Big Tech corporations have enjoyed a rapid rise to the top of their respective markets but have unapologetically destroyed small businesses and limited choices for American consumers in their ascent. These companies have monopolized consumer choice using aggressive tactics, such as controlling internet search results to suppress and throttle their competition in our digital marketplaces. Their meteoric rise throughout the “Digital Age” allows them to amass astronomical profits while American consumers and small businesses continue to struggle in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

I have grave concerns as to how their monopolistic practices are negatively affecting my colleagues and communities. The power these platforms wield affects me personally, even limiting my ability to voice my opinions on social and political issues.

Historically, the government has played a critical role in “leveling the playing field” before an industry concentration amasses even a fraction of the power that Big Tech now enjoys. In their rapid ascension, Big Tech has outgrown current mechanisms and regulations. Now, all too often, these corporations are using their economic power and control over our personal data to restrict competition in the marketplace and politically influence, or suppress our speech.

Our leaders in Congress finally realize the significant harm posed by Big Tech’s censorious actions, and that the damage is in danger of becoming irreversible. The American Innovation and Choice Online Act is now making its way through the halls of Capitol Hill, and we here in South Dakota are relying on our Senators Thune and Rounds, and Representative Johnson to be the voices and champions for the families, businesses, and economy of our great state.

A critical piece of legislation, the American Innovation and Choice Online Act will reinvigorate the FTC and give regulators the necessary tools to monitor and intervene in Big Tech’s exploitive practices. With rules, regulations, and enforcement mechanisms fit for the 21st century, the FTC can effectively combat practices like unfair referencing of a platforms products, services, or lines of business. A practice that these companies actively use to maintain their power and influence.

The “Digital Age” has ushered in an era of opportunity for businesses small and large. In my three decades working with data and technology, I have seen the positive effects that digital marketplaces, data analytics, and innovative platforms have on small businesses and the benefits that their convenience affords consumers. But it has been far too easy for Big Tech corporations to use these advantages to the disadvantage of others.

It is time for Senators Thune, Rounds, Representative Johnson, the GOP and government leaders across the country to take unified action against Big Tech corporations and their monopolistic practices. As a lifelong advocate for conservative values, I whole-heartedly voice my support for The American Innovation and Choice Online Act and urge our lawmakers to take immediate action to end the pain these corporations are bringing to Main Street businesses, South Dakota families, and consumers across the country.