Guest Column: Why Liberals Simply Adore Profitable Private Enterprise (Even if They Don’t Know it)

Why Liberals Simply Adore Profitable Private Enterprise (Even if They Don’t Know it)

Thomas E. Simmons

In the early 1990s I backpacked through China. At one point, I was sitting in a train which had stopped at an almost empty train terminal. In those days, it was a location at which I would have been forbidden to disembark. (Certain cities in China are still off-limits to foreigners. Someone on a Lonely Planet blog noted: “You cannot bribe your way into restricted areas, but you can bribe your way out.”)

On the dirty, deserted platform transected by a low-afternoon sun, I saw an individual with profound physical disabilities crawling towards a faraway exit, unassisted. When I say “crawl” I mean he dragged himself. He had no legs. He was dressed in rags. His chin was just above the filthy concrete. He would pull himself a few inches, then stretch his arms out, grip the floor, and drag himself a few inches more. There was no one in sight to help him. He lacked even a rusty wheelchair. I think I was the only one in my train car to take note of him.

A few years later, I found myself staying in Hong Kong for the summer. It was 1996, the year before the the British handover. Hong Kong then — as now — was a stunningly beautiful city. The skyscrapers sparkled in the harbor. Private enterprise buzzed. It seemed the very opposite of the socialist/communist approach to industry just a few miles away.

Although I appreciate Chinese food, while I stayed in Hong Kong, I preferred to take my breakfast at a McDonald’s. One day, a man approached me and asked, in accented but polished English, if he could speak with me. He sat down and explained that he was a social worker in Hong Kong and he wanted to enlist my assistance in proofreading some of his reports. I agreed.

For a series of mornings, I would drink my coffee and edit his reports. I recall one of those reports in particular. It concerned a young woman and her child who lived in a makeshift shack on top of one of the skyscrapers. It occurred to me how relatively fortunate this mother and her child were compared to the friendless man I’d seen dragging himself unaided across the station platform. This woman and her child had a dedicated social worker assigned to their case, trying to help them.

This seemed to illustrate the distinctive difference between capitalism and communism: In the People’s Republic of China, the government tried to do everything but it so impoverished the landscape that it could help almost no one. In bustling Hong Kong, the government for the most part tried to stay out of the way and it thereby had the resources to employ social workers to aid the less fortunate.

Perhaps it looks like a paradox, but it isn’t: The government that does less can do more.

Governments are funded off the profits of private enterprise. Government is a hopefully-benevolent parasite. If it kills its host – or even just makes the host lethargic – it suffers in direct proportion.

So my point is that liberals actually have more invested in a healthy economy and profitable businesses than conservatives. The bigger the government you desire, the more you care about how well private enterprise is faring. The less government you want, the fewer profits you need to skim off in order to fund your programs.

I felt empathy towards both the disabled man on the train station platform and the woman living in a rooftop shack, though I never met or spoke with either of them. The government which was able to help the most was the one situated in a city of capitalism. The government which was able to help the least was a place where capitalism had been rejected and was only slowly regaining its footing.

Even if liberals do not often recognize it, they have more invested in pro-business attitudes than conservatives. The more problems that one believes government can solve, the more revenues the government needs to tackle them, and those revenues don’t come from thin air. They come from hardworking capitalists.

University of South Dakota School of Law

Vermillion, SD

