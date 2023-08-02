Guest Column: Yesterday’s Reporters by Sen. John Wiik. Chairman, South Dakota Republican Party

Yesterday’s Reporters

by Sen. John Wiik

Chairman, South Dakota Republican Party

I love history. Learning how things were and imagining life in decades past is a neat way to attempt to relate to life in days gone by. I couldn’t help but see the retirees at SD News Watch have the same hobbies as I have, only instead of the pioneers and the cowboys, they’re imagining 1980s journalism is still relevant in this world.

I got my start in radio news in 1986. I understand the old ways of journalism. If a state agency, city, or county government needed to get the word out about something going on, there was usually a smoke filled room full of polyester clad men ready to tell their story. In fact, they usually had contacts inside of those agencies, and these reporters would actually look through a rolodex, manually dial a number, take notes with a pen and paper, and compose a story to fill the spaces in their radio newscasts and local newspapers. Sometimes, a FAX even showed up with a press release to follow up on.

Forty years ago, that was the reality. It was pretty easy to fill up your local paper and newscasts because there was no other way to get the word out about the happenings of daily life. Then one by one, these small smoke filled newsrooms started to fade away. 5 radio stations might share one news person. The local paper probably sold its building and is printed in another state. Something had to fill that gap, and the internet and social media took over. All of those agencies can connect directly to those most interested and affected by their happenings. The middle man left, and the news moved to direct distribution. The state’s website contains more information now than those old reporters ever imagined. Open.sd.gov has the state’s checkbook on display for the world to see. The Governor and all of her department heads can reach out directly to the public any time they wish. Governor Noem and her team excel at this—she has hundreds of thousands of social media followers, and they engage with her regularly.

That can leave the Rolodex and Fax Machine crowd with a bitter taste in their mouth. How dare the Governor talk to people without them sliding their biases and slants into the stories? So once they realize no one’s calling them or even calling them back anymore, they attempt to regain relevance by attacking the Governor for not asking their permission to run the state her way. That will wake up the reporters in New York and Washington to start looking at South Dakota again for a minute.

So if SD News Watch is really wondering, there is plenty of paper left in your FAX machine—there’s just nothing left on the other end of that line.