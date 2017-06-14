Gunman attacks Republican Congressional Softball group

If you haven’t flipped on the TV News, this is all anyone is talking about this AM, where Republican Congressional Whip Steve Scalise was among those shot in an attack ont he Republican Congressional Softball team as it practiced in Alexandria Virginia this morning.:

“I was on deck about to hit batting practice on the third base side of home plate, and I hear a loud bam,” Representative Mo Brooks, an Alabama Republican, said on CNN. “And I look around and behind third base, in the third base dugout, which is cinder blocks, I see a rifle and a little bit of a body, and then I hear another blam, and I realize there is an active shooter.”

Brooks, who said the shooter appeared to be a white man, said that he heard Scalise scream as he was shot near second base.

and…

The shooter’s motive was not immediately known. The gunman reportedly asked the men if they represented Republicans or Democrats before he began shooting.