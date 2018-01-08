Haeder for Treasurer Campaign releases campaign video

The Josh Haeder for State Treasurer campaign has released a campaign video to facebook this morning:
The Republican nominations for State Treasurer and other constitutional offices will be held June 20-23 at the State Republican Convention in Pierre.
Good video–Josh will make a strong Treasurer.
I like new blood in the system also.
What video did you watch?
Can’t we do any better than this?
Decent video, looks like someone who takes an actual interest in the job when looking at his page. Better than some who just run for the sake of running.