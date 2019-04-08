Haggar: South Dakota families are counting on legislators to keep their word.

Americans for Prosperity State Director Don Haggar has a new editorial in the Aberdeen American News encouraging state legislators to keep their promises when it comes to reducing the sales tax rate, based on South Dakota’s favorable verdict in the Wayfair case:

When our state Legislature back in 2016 raised the sales tax from 4 percent to 4.5 percent, it added the so-called Partridge Amendment. Essentially, the amendment was a promise legislators made to South Dakota taxpayers that if our state was ever able to collect sales taxes from online retailers with no physical presence here, the sales tax would be reduced.

and…

Unfortunately, it isn’t. During the 2018 special session to figure out how to implement the Wayfair decision, Gov. Dennis Daugaard’s administration issued a memo to legislators outlining what it called “ambiguities” in the Partridge Amendment, which needed to be addressed before the tax reduction could be implemented — and the promise to taxpayers kept.

and…

State legislators vowed to reduce sales tax rates, and South Dakota families are counting on them to keep their word. Because in this great state, that’s what we teach our children to do.