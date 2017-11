Congresswoman Kristi Noem’s daughter Kennedy is on twitter to wish her mom a happy birthday this morning:

Happy Birthday Mom! (I've taken over my mom's Twitter today to wish her a very Happy Birthday. Can you help me make extra special by signing her card? RT & help make this her best bday yet! -Kennedy Noem) https://t.co/OgWdCoEg5W — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) November 30, 2017

And I’d add birthday wishes from myself and from the readers of SDWC – Happy Birthday Kristi!

