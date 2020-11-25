Happy birthday to SDGOP chair Dan Lederman November 25, 2020 @SoDakCampaigns If you’re out on Facebook today, go over to SDGOP chair Dan Lederman’s page and wish him a happy birthday! Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
One thought on “Happy birthday to SDGOP chair Dan Lederman”
Happy Birthday Chairman Dan!!! Have a truly blessed day!!!