Happy Independence Day this weekend!

This is largely a vacation week for me, as I’m actually just returning from a couple of days at my B-I-L’s in Missouri, and have my sister & kids coming to town today, so lots of family activities. But in the midst of not posting so much, I did want to wish everyone a Happy 4th of July!
In addition to being our independence day, July 4th it’s also the day when the Constitutional Convention was held in 1889 (it was our 3rd one) in Sioux Falls that finally made us a state on November 2, 1889.
Happy Independence Day to you, too, Pat!
A friend and respected colleague of mine wished me a “Happy INTERdependence Day” yesterday. It was a very well crafted and insightful barb, to which I replied, “I think you misspelled overdependence”.
There is a lot to unpack in the previous paragraph. Have fun. 🙂
Yes, we have dependencies, yet we are all minorities of one. “Independence” is not celebrated generally as much as specifically regarding our conclusion that oppressive Red Coats looked better in crimson.
We could have all been friends if not for the tyrannical oppression from across the pond. The USA was the Earth’s most pointed expression of the human being’s requirement (not desire or even need) for agency (in any form it might be attainable), not because “freedom!” as much as agency and self determination creates a kind of intelligence seen analogously in the cooperation of neurons in human cognition. Singularly, neurons and agent humans are not much, but operating cooperatively, independently, some kind of magic happens.
USA! USA!