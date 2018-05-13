Happy Mothers day to Dr. Michelle!

On a personal note, I wanted to wish a Happy Mother’s Day to my wife Michelle, who just a week ago was hooded at the University of South Dakota 2018 Commencement as Dr. Michelle Powers.

It has been a long time coming in the middle of raising seven kids, but my wife Michelle finally earned her Ed.D in Educational Leadership to go along with her Ed.S. in Educational Administration, and her M.A. in Special Education.

The kids and I now address her as Dr. Mom, and Dr. Wife, respectively.

Seriously though, she’s been working at it a long time, and we couldn’t be prouder of her accomplishments, especially coming right before a well deserved Mother’s Day.

A very Happy Mother’s Day to Michelle, and all the moms reading out there! Enjoy your day!

