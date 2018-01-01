Happy New Year from Congresswoman Kristi Noem Posted on January 1, 2018 by Pat Powers — 1 Comment ↓ Thank you for giving me the opportunity to serve as South Dakota's voice once again this year. Have a #HappyNewYear! pic.twitter.com/X4S6LI63yF — Rep. Kristi Noem (@RepKristiNoem) December 31, 2017 Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Thank you for the heart you have for Veterans.