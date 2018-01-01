Happy New Year from SD AFP Posted on January 1, 2018 by Pat Powers — Leave a reply Happy New Year from all of us at Americans for Prosperity! Hopefully 2018 will lead to more freedom and prosperity. pic.twitter.com/BrH7v0Jjk6 — AFP SD (@AFPSD) January 1, 2018 Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related