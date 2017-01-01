Happy New Year to all! Posted on January 1, 2017 by Pat Powers — 1 Comment ↓ I wanted to wish all of the SDWC readers a Happy New Year as we ring in 2017, and the early days of the 2018 campaign season. Any thoughts on what this new year is going to hold for us, politically? FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Related
Insaner things.