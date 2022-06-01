Hard hit on Spencer Gosch today for his actions surrounding impeachment of Ravnsborg.

@SoDakCampaigns

Spencer Gosch took a hard hit today in District 23 mailboxes from Pac’n Heat with regards to his actions surrounding the House impeachment of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg:

Whoof.

3 thoughts on “Hard hit on Spencer Gosch today for his actions surrounding impeachment of Ravnsborg.”

  2. Paid for by Deb Peters PAC n Heat

    Stan Adelstein put in $10,000
    Deb Peters put in $1000
    Schoenbeck put in $250
    Matt Paulson put in $1000

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.