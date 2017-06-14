Hasn’t it been about enough? Can we at least agree to disagree, without wishing for the untimely demise of our opponents?

The tragic rifle attack in Alexandria, Virginia this morning perpetuated against a group of Congressmen & their staff members by a mentally disturbed Bernie Sanders supporter who hated Republicans and President Trump underlines the fact that the violence and rhetoric perpetuated since the November election has got to stop, or it will only continue to get worse.
If we can’t all get along, can we at least agree to disagree, without wishing for the untimely demise of our opponents?
In the past, I’ve had to report people to the police who have left threatening statements on this website. (Now one of them bad mouths me on another website, but that’s another story). That kind of stuff just leaves you shaking your head.
And really, it’s just politics. Why would someone get to that point of instability and frenzied hate that they have to threaten someone over disliking the other’s views?
Just agree to disagree. Ultimately, the majority will get to make the decision.
It’s a good reminder to remember that we’re all human,
I wonder how the Trump hating democrats will sleep tonight
The first step should be an apology from Trump for his election comments.
Anything that was said in the campaign pales in comparison to the rhetoric now coming from the left. Just look no further than the Kathy Griffin fiasco or the “Shakespeare in the Park” (which would leave Shakespeare turning in his grave). I have heard no one on the right act as these far leftists. It’s time for the sane Dems to condemn the actions of the far left and for the politicians of both parties to work together to do the work they were elected to do. The time to “resist” in the manner called for by the left is way past over. Disagree fine, debate fine, and then get on with governing. We had an election, Trump won fairly and is our President. You don’t have to agree with him or even like him, but this pure hatred on the left needs to end.
Thus far I am unimpressed with the lack of response from those on the left. This was an assassination attempt on a large number of people from one political party. Where’s the absolute condemnation?
There is no response from the left. None of the liberal trash blogs have posted anything
Mr. H is coming to grips with an insane libbie going postal with a gun.