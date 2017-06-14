Hasn’t it been about enough? Can we at least agree to disagree, without wishing for the untimely demise of our opponents?

The tragic rifle attack in Alexandria, Virginia this morning perpetuated against a group of Congressmen & their staff members by a mentally disturbed Bernie Sanders supporter who hated Republicans and President Trump underlines the fact that the violence and rhetoric perpetuated since the November election has got to stop, or it will only continue to get worse.

If we can’t all get along, can we at least agree to disagree, without wishing for the untimely demise of our opponents?

In the past, I’ve had to report people to the police who have left threatening statements on this website. (Now one of them bad mouths me on another website, but that’s another story). That kind of stuff just leaves you shaking your head.

And really, it’s just politics. Why would someone get to that point of instability and frenzied hate that they have to threaten someone over disliking the other’s views?

Just agree to disagree. Ultimately, the majority will get to make the decision.

It’s a good reminder to remember that we’re all human,

