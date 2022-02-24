Haugaard for Governor posts commercial.. but doesn’t say anything about having one.

The Steve Haugaard campaign appears to have put up a campaign commercial on YouTube yesterday, the first one of the campaign for him.

But – par for the course – they put it up and didn’t say anything about it. Literally.

No mention on his facebook page. No mention on his website.

You know where I first saw a mention of it? From Governor Noem’s Communications Director Ian Fury, who pointed out in a tweet that one of the legislators taking a swing at her today – State Rep. John Mills – appeared in Haugaard’s commercial:

Related… this morning Rep. Mills appeared in a Steve Haugaard campaign ad. It’s unfortunate that legislators are using the legislative process to launch campaign attacks. Mills should spend more time serving his constituents’ interests and less time playing politics. https://t.co/EQ1N0C1Jht pic.twitter.com/u7EDVcwXA2 — Ian Fury (@IanTFury) February 24, 2022

Yes. Haugaard is getting more attention in the press from his opponent’s staff member than he’s generating himself from his hopelessly inept campaign.

I hate to point it out, because it will probably more than double the views by doing so (currently at 72), but if you want to see his commercial for yourself..