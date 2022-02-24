Haugaard for Governor posts commercial.. but doesn’t say anything about having one.

The Steve Haugaard campaign appears to have put up a campaign commercial on YouTube yesterday, the first one of the campaign for him.

But – par for the course – they put it up and didn’t say anything about it.  Literally.

No mention on his facebook page. No mention on his website.

You know where I first saw a mention of it? From Governor Noem’s Communications Director Ian Fury, who pointed out in a tweet that one of the legislators taking a swing at her today – State Rep. John Mills – appeared in Haugaard’s commercial:

Yes. Haugaard is getting more attention in the press from his opponent’s staff member than he’s generating himself from his hopelessly inept campaign.

I hate to point it out, because it will probably more than double the views by doing so (currently at 72), but if you want to see his commercial for yourself..

3 thoughts on “Haugaard for Governor posts commercial.. but doesn’t say anything about having one.”

