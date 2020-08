How off the press, a legislator sent this over to me today, noting that these are the notes/handouts for State Representative Steve Haugaard’s plan on how to spent COVID19 cash from the federal government:

Steve Haugaard House Handout by Pat Powers on Scribd

One of the more troubling parts of the notes is under the Criminal justice portion of his plan .. to give citations instead of jail time.

I suspect we’ll hear more about this at the upcoming executive board meeting.