Haugaard proposed law in 2019 to remove Lt. Gov pick from convention

Here’s an interesting tidbit from this weekend’s news cycle. If Steve Haugaard had his way in 2019, it would not have been his place to run for Lt. Gov:

Haugaard, a Sioux Falls Republican, in 2019 supported changing South Dakota laws on who controls the nomination of candidates for lieutenant governor.

He co-sponsored legislation that would have made candidates for governor solely responsible for deciding who would run with them for lieutenant governor. The legislation would have removed delegates at the political party’s convention from the decision process.

And..

KELOLAND News asked Haugaard about why he chose to take a path that he had once wanted to shut down. He hasn’t responded.

There’s a strong possibility Haugaard may get his way 4 years later in this next session.