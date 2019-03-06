Hawaiian Legislator mocks person complaining about Hawiaan Day at USD

From the Argus Leader, apparently people in Hawaii also think the complainant is ridiculous in the now infamous incident of political correctness at the law school:
“One individual’s objection to its use at a festive event is both patronizing and an insult to our island tradition,” McDermott said. “It is also a demonstration of ignorance about the cultural significance of the lei.”
“Once this person gets thawed out,” he added, “perhaps they’ll come and visit us.”
#AlohaJacks
The fact that an oversensitive student complained is bad enough. The fact that our state government agreed with that person and then used the power of government to censor other students is an injustice.
The fact the governor has yet to do anything is unforgivable.
Unforgivable, please. I’m waiting on Governor Noem to make a statement as well. However, I’m not ignorant enough to think conversations within her administration aren’t taking place.
Will Bolin vote for freedom or tyranny?