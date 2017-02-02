HB 1069 is signed! IM22 is dead.

From my mailbox:

Governor Signs House Bill 1069

PIERRE, S.D. – Gov. Dennis Daugaard has signed House Bill 1069, An Act to repeal and revise certain provisions related to campaign finance and to declare an emergency. This bill repeals Initiated Measure 22.

“The circuit court enjoined Initiated Measure 22, finding it unconstitutional ‘beyond a reasonable doubt.’ It has not been in effect, and it is extremely unlikely that it would ever come into effect,” said Gov. Daugaard. “For that reason, it makes sense to repeal this unconstitutional measure. Over the next few weeks, I will work with legislators to honor the will of the voters – by passing bills to regulate gifts from lobbyists and to strengthen ethics and campaign finance laws.”

