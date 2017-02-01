HB 1069 passes Senate on 27-8 Vote. And Slick Rick finally goes to Pierre

Amidst a lot of grousing from opponents, House Bill 1069 Passed the State Senate on a 27-8 vote, meaning it’s all but done, save for a procedural approval of amendments in the House, and assuming that happens, signature by the Governor.

It was also notable, as it also marked the sole occasion that measure sponsor and promoter, Slick Rick Weiland decided to come to Pierre in reference to the bill:

One of the measure’s sponsors, Rick Weiland, looks on from the gallery as Curd speaks pic.twitter.com/X7OMmceyia — Dana Ferguson (@bydanaferguson) February 1, 2017

What does this mean? I’m assuming his paymasters told him to get off his butt if he wanted another check. But, I’m just assuming. Weiland had refused to travel to Pierre when the matter – addressing the unconstitutional IM22 – was heard in committee.

