HB 1072 permitless carry legislation passes House State Affairs on the way to possibly becoming law of the land.

The House State Affairs Committee heard testimony on the permitless concealed carry legislation, House Bill 1072. Sponsored by Representative Lynne DiSanto in the house and Brock Greenfield in the Senate, the bill would remove the requirement to obtain a permit in order to lawfully carry a firearm for self-defense.

While opposed by the Governor and law enforcement, this legislation is supported strongly by many conservatives in the legislature, as well as gun groups such as the National Rifle Association, citing it as “a big step in allowing South Dakotans to be better able to defend themselves and their loved ones without having to obtain a government issued permit.”

South Dakota is one of the states in which it is already legal to carry a firearm openly, as long as the individual is not prohibited by law from possessing a firearm. However, under current law, if a firearm becomes covered by a coat or if a woman prefers to carry a firearm for self-protection in her purse, a concealed weapons permit is required.

The legislation gives South Dakotans the freedom to choose the best method of carrying a gun and would also keep in place the current permitting system to facilitate reciprocity agreements that South Dakota has with other states.

The measure passed on a 7-6 vote in House State Affairs Committee, and now goes to the House Floor.

After the vote, Lars Dalseide, Public Affairs Media Liaison for the NRA noted “It’s encouraging to see members of the House State Affairs Committee stand up for the rights of their constituents. Hopefully we’ll witness a similar recognition of rights when the full House votes on this vital piece of legislation.”

Stay tuned on House Bill 1072 here, and watch for the upcoming floor vote on the measure.

