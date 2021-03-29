HB 1217 Style and Form veto resisted 67-2.. Where does the legislature go from here?

This morning, the House of Representatives rejected the Governor’s Style and form changes to the measure on a 67-2 vote, with only Rep’s Tidemann and Anderson joining the Governor’s position on the vote.

The question remaining is now, is where does the legislature go from here?

The Governor has been pretty clear about what she believes, which seems to indicate little interest in being any outside group’s legislative guinea pig for testing out legislation and the resulting boycotts and lawsuits. And as far as her style and form rescissions, she took a pretty hard swipe at the parts that expanded government.

And she apparently underlined that position with an official full veto after it went back to her.

Gov. Noem has sent HB1217 back to the House as a vetoed bill. — Joe Sneve (@Argus_Joe) March 29, 2021

So, now the ball is back in the House’s court.

Stand by.