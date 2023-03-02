Yesterday, this was the front page of the @argusleader.
Today, Argus didn’t show up for a @kristinoem press conference in their home city. And yes, Gov took questions from the media.#Priorities pic.twitter.com/GDM1fbEoxg
— Ian Fury (@IanTFury) March 1, 2023
4 thoughts on “He does have a point..”
Yikes! Replies are running 20-1 in favor of the cat story.
Cliff, I think your math is off a little bit! Cute Cat.
He might have a point if it’s not in the next print. That paper was probably already sent to be printed before the conference happened.
It is rare when the Governor is in the state, we should get her on camera each time she is around!