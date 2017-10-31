Head of New Approach SD Election petition effort noting “forgeries” on Facebook

From Facebook this evening, Melissa Mentele, the person in charge of two of the pot petitions, the kill grandma (assisted suicide) petition, as well as also circulating a number of the other measures that would like to make the ballot, has taken to complaining on her public Facebook page that she’s having problems as they go into the home stretch:

So, the head of circulating petitions for darn near anything that’s left out there to be circulated is complaining about someone working for her who is “pulling some shady sh*t” and she directly complains that people are committing “forgeries?”

I mean dang… there are people who want to do illegal things who might be doing something illegal? Perish the thought.

If I was planning on challenging petitions this year, I’d be marking this one down as an exhibit #1 in my case.

Facebook Twitter