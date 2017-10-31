Head of New Approach SD Election petition effort noting “forgeries” on Facebook

From Facebook this evening, Melissa Mentele, the person in charge of two of the pot petitions, the kill grandma (assisted suicide) petition, as well as also circulating a number of the other measures that would like to make the ballot, has taken to complaining on her public Facebook page that she’s having problems as they go into the home stretch:
So, the head of circulating petitions for darn near anything that’s left out there to be circulated is complaining about someone working for her who is “pulling some shady sh*t” and she directly complains that people are committing “forgeries?”
I mean dang… there are people who want to do illegal things who might be doing something illegal? Perish the thought.
If I was planning on challenging petitions this year, I’d be marking this one down as an exhibit #1 in my case.
Get with the times. Even a majority of Republicans now support marijuana legalization.
http://www.npr.org/2017/10/25/559989879/all-time-high-majority-of-republicans-support-pot-legalization-for-first-time
You might win the battle for another couple of years in SD, but you’ve absolutely lost the war.
Have you read these ballot measures they are horribly written!
Nah. I’ll sign them all, and vote for the ones that are good. Marijuana prohibition is a policy disaster. I’ll vote for limited government on this one.
Knock yourself out on the challenge it was already reported to the SOS, guidance was given and we have it handled. It’s to bad that you have an issue with my bold and unashamed honesty I feel it’s an asset to my organizational skills. I don’t lie and I don’t let people screw up the process you should be applauding us for being honest not trying to drag us through the mud.
BTW you must have been just shaking with glee when typing this up…you may want to fix your typos.
” I don’t lie” Seriously? Given the claims you and your advocates have made?
Historically very high error rates whenever petitions are for Marijuana related ballot measures.
Forgeries, breaking the law, cops involved can’t get off the couch and leave the house to get work done that would be supposedly in their own interest.
Just another day in Potopia
You had money stolen now also from NASD/Assisted Suicide?
When will you disclose your donor list and who is paying for all the booths at the various events, office rental and other expenses?
You’re complaining because I transposed two letters in “like?”
Your first sentence is a run on sentence. In your second sentence, aside from it also being a run on sentence, “to” is misspelled and should be “too.” I suspect the word you are grasping for is “unabashed,” not “unashamed.” And your third sentence is yet another run on sentence.
You should probably proof what you wrote yourself before you try to divert attention from your ballot measure by complaining of a misspelled word.
Oh Miranda I hope someday you find some peace in your life. You really must have a sad existence. I will continue to pray for you.
Melissa,
No need to divert just answer the questions. Remember Transparency? When asked the question before regarding the disclosure of donors the last time this came up you played the same games. Even South Dakota’s # 1 blog for pot related news called for it including recently a SDDP legislator. Otherwise it just builds onto the “Shady Sh**” of this whole Sham.
I’m not diverting anything Mr Powers you wrote a smear story not knowing any details and just ran with it. I have a feeling your going to be eating some of this story. I hope you like crow.
You’re-autocorrect has bad grammar this evening.
Is this an example of why petition *circulators* should “stop and think before you sign”? 🙂
Miranda,
Campaign finance reports are due in February. Not one person from either entity has come and asked us for that info. I’m not sure why you continue to lie and make up stories.
We are 100% in state donor funded at this point that’s really all you need to know. You are welcome to take your conspiracy theory and fine toothed comb over it once the SOS publishes them. Just like every single other currently circulating issue out there, the rules don’t change because you don’t like our issue.
BTW I love how you talk about DFP like you are not involved over there also. You’re like a cheating spouse all up over here in Pat’s short hairs while also begging to be allowed to participate in SDDP meetings & smooth talking DFP. It’s humorous to watch.