Heading back to DC in about a week!

It’s that time again! It’s time for not-so-youngish anymore Mr. Powers to go to Washington!



I’m tagging along with my wife who will be in Washington DC next week for an education conference, and I’ll be in our nation’s capitol with all the time on the world on my hands. The downside is that I’ll be getting there Thursday afternoon… probably about the time things wrap up for Easter recess. But there’s still tons of things to do.

I plan on making a trip to Arlington National Cemetery, which is a place I have yet to visit. I’m also planning a return visit to the Newseum, which has an exhibit running on Music and politics.

Saturday is probably going to be largely dedicated to the National Cherry Blossom Parade, which is part of the National Cherry Blossom Festival taking place that week. Also on the list is the Sakura Matsuri Japanese Street Festival in conjunction with the Cherry Blossom events.

Still trying to figure out Sunday, which will probably involve me walking some of the monuments. And I was told I was able to snag a couple of White House Tour tickets (I have never been before) for Monday. And while I enjoy my Twins games when I can make it, I grabbed some nice seats for the Washington Nationals v. St. Louis Cardinals game Monday night.

That’s probably enough for any vacation. But it’s always a treat to get back to the nation’s capital, and I anticipate this trip will be no different!