Health Secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon to Join Private Sector

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, South Dakota Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon announced that she will be departing from the Noem Administration to join the private sector. Her last day as Secretary will be January 7, 2022.

“Kim has been a steady hand as our Secretary of Health,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “I have appreciated her help and partnership during unprecedented times. We will miss having her on the team, and we wish her all the best.”

Secretary Malsam-Rysdon has been the Secretary of the Department of Health (DOH) since 2015. She previously served as senior advisor to Governor Daugaard, Secretary of the Department of Social Services, Deputy Secretary of Social Services, and Director of the Divisions of Mental Health and Developmental Disabilities in the Department of Human Services. Prior to working for the state of South Dakota, Kim worked to help people with disabilities live and work in their communities.

“I am thankful for the opportunity to lead the Department of Health the last seven years, and for Governor Noem’s leadership, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon. “The employees of the Department of Health are some of the best public servants in the state, and I am grateful for their hard work on behalf of people in South Dakota.”

Joan Adam, current Division Director for Administration at DOH, will serve as the Interim Secretary of Health. Joan has worked for the Department for a combined twenty years. She has served as Division Director for Administration since 2010, where she oversees the SD Public Health Laboratory; Correctional Healthcare Services; the Offices of Vital Records and Health Statistics, and Health Information Technology.

Joan and Karl, her husband of 32 years, live in Pierre, SD, where they have raised their five children. Their family also includes a son-in-law, daughter-in-law, and one grandson. You can find a picture of Joan here.

