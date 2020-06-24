Hearing rumors of House members banding together to jockey for leadership positions

Had a person closely associated with the legislature give me a hot tip today.

They’re telling me that there are some House members trying to form different leadership pacts before the November General Election – four groups of people so far.

One they particularly claimed was active is Rep. Latterell working with Reps. Pischke, Dennert and others to pull together a Libertarian bloc of leadership and looking to introduce District 6 GOP Candidate Aaron Alyward into a run for a House whip position… despite the fact Alyward wasn’t a registered Republican until late 2019.

There’s a lot of time between now and November for people to start forming plans to carve up the leadership positions amongst themselves. Maybe even a general election or two to win first.

Why would Latterell be involved? Well, the group that is elected in 2020 will also be the group that works on redistricting.

Stay tuned. I’m sure we’ll hear more about the machinations of those who wish to be in charge before the 2021 session.