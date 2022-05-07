Hearing that was quite the interesting GOP Dinner in Watertown last night. Most consistent comment was that Haugaard was a jerk, as he phoned it in.

I’ve been talking to people about the GOP dinner last night in Watertown, and from the sounds of it, it was quite interesting.

Taffy Howard spoke about her “A” rating on guns, only to be followed by Dusty Johnson who got to speak about his “A+” from the NRA, and his accompanying endorsement. Ouch. Although, while Dusty was talking, I’m told some dude at Taffy’s table stood in front of the podium with some sign, only to have Brett Holien chase him around the room so Dusty could finish his speech.

Also heard about John Thune’s challenger, Bruce Whalen, who generally ranted on, and used some profanity in the direction of Senator Thune’s campaign manager after he spoke. Doesn’t sound very Christian of him. Not that he’s going to win, anyway.

Big item that most people were remarking about was the speech that Steve Haugaard phoned in. No, not his usual phoning it in, but they put him up via speaker over the phone, where he proceeded to generally trash Governor Noem, and the people I all spoke with commented that he was really kind of a jerk. How many votes did he think he was going to get?

Those who are hosting these events, probably a good lesson. Letting a candidate phone in attacks was a mistake. If someone is going to be jerky, they, or their designated speaker should have to show up and own it.

Lee Schoenbeck had a short campaign speech, and use the rest of the time to rebut the tone of Haugaard’s attacks, pointing out that while there are times where he disagrees with Governor Noem, and they may fight over some issues, he knows she cares about South Dakota, and he’s going to work with her to make our state better.

Those remarks and actions kind of set the differences between some of the candidates, as you might see in this advertisement from D4 House Candidate Adam Grimm:

You know, it starts out with a nice sentiment, but then he gets 1/3 of the way in, and he uses the rest of the advertisement to look like a dick. Do we need more people like that in the legislature? No. Does anyone realistically think that this advertisement changed the way anyone attending the dinner is going to vote? No.

But that’s the challenge the GOP faces this election. With record inflation, record gas prices, and an economy that’s facing rocky times, do we need people who point out they are married to a woman, or do we need people who are willing to solve problems without sounding like they spend too much time on facebook?

And there you go.