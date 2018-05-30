Hearing troubling news of Legislator’s death Posted on May 29, 2018 by Pat Powers — 1 Comment ↓ From Facebook, State Rep. Kevin Jensen is noting the passing of State Rep Jim Schaefer today in an accident. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Very sad to hear–a good man…Prayers to him and his family