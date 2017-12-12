Heidelberger back arguing with speaker at Aberdeen immigration informational event. Police may have been called.

Back last week in Aberdeen the Americans First, Task Force of Aberdeen SD group held an event where they brought a speaker in to give a talk on Immigration Reform.

Of course, given that they had an event, Aberdeen’s self-appointed Social Justice Warrior and rumored 2018 Candidate for State Senate decided he needed to show up, and harass the event speaker.

Heidelberger claimed that he “got bored and left early,” but I’m being told a bit of a variation on that story.

What is being related to me that “He was arguing with the speaker, hosts, and attendants. The hosts asked someone to call the police. They did, Cory sat for a couple more minutes and bugged out before the cops got there.” It was also noted to me that they would have been there sooner, but they may have gone to an incorrect location first.

Why such animosity? Keep in mind that Cory and this group have a bit of a history.

This is the same group whose event Heidelberger attended in August of 2016 and caused a ruckus, leading him to be driven out after arguing with the crowd (starting somewhere between 1:55:00 and 2:00:00, Video Courtesy SoDakLiberty.org)

I just don’t get it. There are lots of people who attend events of people they may not agree with, but I don’t believe I’ve ever felt the need to directly antagonize the hosts of the event to the point where they feel they have to call police or throw me out.

Maybe people attending the group are right? Maybe they’re wrong? But considering Heidelberger is already telling dem party insiders that he’s going to be a candidate, Showing up at an event to harass and harangue the speakers and attendees is certainly behavior that remains unbecoming of a person who is going to be telling us he wants to represent all of the people who live in his legislative district in a few months.

Elections are won by addition, not subtraction. Given he was beaten by 22% last election, that’s probably a lesson Cory should take to heart.

