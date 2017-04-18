Heidelberger called out in AAN for comparing female speaker to a stripper.

If you noticed some recent mewling from Cory Heidelberger, he criticized a Republican event as “lacking respect” and “being provocative”, because it is at the same time a Democrat one is.
It was an interesting choice of words, since Cory had proven in the past election against Al Novstrup that he’s a sore loser who has no respect for anyone.
This morning in the Aberdeen American News, a letter appeared that underlined the fact that his newfound call for respect in politics was yet another example in his unending string of “Do as I say – not as I do” examples:
At this rate Cory Heidelberger and his family will be run our of Aberdeen and maybe South Dakota fairly soon! That guy is turning more people in Brown County against him every day. Combining his giant ego with that well known abrasive personality his next run for Al’s state senate seat be even worse. The Brown County Dems need to find someone to primary Heidelberger and win or continue to suffer losing support.
This guy is crazier than an outhouse rat! Does his preacher wife support his idiotic positions? He belongs in a place like San Francisco where his brand of nutty is just accepted as normal.
Funny: the Kathy Schaunaman’s repeated the old trope, “Strong minds discuss ideas, average minds discuss events, weak minds discuss people.” And here you guys are, discussing people. Carry on.
Funny: some people have morals and intelligence; others don’t; for example, Little Lenin, a/k/a the Hamburglar.
Good example of a weak mind.
Cory you simply do not get it and sadly probably never will. At this rate you will be hanging out at Berkley with those masked socialist anarchists in no time.
We are not just discussing people, we are discussing the idea that a misogynist attack on a female is wrong. Pat is adding the idea of hypocrisy.
And Pat, you really need to tell your people to leave my wife out of their conversations about my politics.
Says the guy who writes about an Aberdeen city council candidates wife…
I seem to recall Cory talking about my high school aged daughter when she signed up to be a presidential delegate. Which was kind of creepy for a teacher (at the time.)
How Erin can remain a pastor at Zion Lutheran Church in Aberdeen with Cory’s offensive rantings and stunts remains a mystery.
Okay, now you guys are just pimping Cory.
Cory, why don’t you leave your wife out of your politics:
http://dakotafreepress.com/2017/02/12/christian-dad-opposes-sb-149s-religious-discrimination-in-adoption/
Is this another liberal social justice rule that only conservatives are expected to follow.
You’re a conservative, Sibby? Now that’s funny.
Typical Cory Heidelberger do as I say and not as I do hypocrite and he sure does not like it when he gets called out on it! He has a hissy fit if you do.
What is the stripper comparison?
I can think of a few places Clare can put her pole. She’s the kook who claimed that the Muslim Brotherhood has infiltrated the government at all levels and that Obama was a “de facto” muslim. She’s also on record as advocating strip-searching muslim men at the airport, and claiming that ALL muslims are jihadists. Cory’s right to compare her to an exhibitionist. She gets her thrills (and paychecks) from peddling filth. Blecch!