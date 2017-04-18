Heidelberger called out in AAN for comparing female speaker to a stripper.

If you noticed some recent mewling from Cory Heidelberger, he criticized a Republican event as “lacking respect” and “being provocative”, because it is at the same time a Democrat one is.

It was an interesting choice of words, since Cory had proven in the past election against Al Novstrup that he’s a sore loser who has no respect for anyone.

This morning in the Aberdeen American News, a letter appeared that underlined the fact that his newfound call for respect in politics was yet another example in his unending string of “Do as I say – not as I do” examples:



