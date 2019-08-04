Heidelberger: Do as I say, not as I do.. Heidelberger chastises Mickelson led group for unattended petitions in 2017, and then his own group does the same thing.

Update to the story of Cory Heidelberger’s ballot measure group leaving unattended petitions out at the Sioux Empire fair yesterday.
There is written confirmation that Cory knows better, because he chastised a ballot measure group over the issue in 2017:
Two clipboards lay on the “Protect Our Ballot SD” table, holding nine partially or full signed sheets between them, turned outward toward passersby with pens beside them inviting folks to sign, but there were no circulators there to explain the petition, hand out the required disclosure form (which was on the table), keep the petitions secure, or legally witness any signatures.
And from the comment section in his own shrill words…
Donald makes a good point: every sheet left out in the open unattended on that table is now in question. In good conscience, Mickelson can’t submit those sheets.
That was Cory’s post in 2017. And reminding you that here’s what a reader sent me yesterday:
Two clipboards lay on the “SD Voices” table turned outward toward passersby with pens beside them inviting folks to sign, but there were no circulators there to explain the petition, hand out the required disclosure form, keep the petitions secure, or legally witness any signatures.
It’s like Deja Vu all over again.
We’ll have to see if Cory accedes to his own demands, and whether in good conscience, he feels he can submit those sheets.
Cory a HYPOCRITE, the heck you say!
Pat, thanks for posting Cory’s story. There is hope for you yet. lol.
Considering he’s doing the same things he was recently criticizing others for, of course I’m going to note his hypocrisy.
Thanks to me Pat. lol. Just call me scoop.
Show me the burden of proof their both booths were unattended? A picture doesn’t do it.
that.
Tara, DWC is an addiction for you. Think about that, and lay off a bit.
What was done in the Mickelson situation? Did they throw out the signatures or was nothing done? I would like to see the rule consistently enforced.
Okay then!
Cory Heidelberger, pardon my language, is a bona fide piece of s***. Unintelligent, immoral, biased, crap journalist, [redacted] and now a hypocrite. The best thing he could do for SD politics is to stay as far away from it as possible.
I mean look at this booth, it looks like a 2nd grader made it. I literally feel bad for the guy. You have to have some seriously [redacted] tendencies to be such a loser and still be able to twist reality enough to motivate yourself out of best in the morning.
[editor’s note – I question whether a couple of your points go beyond opinion, so I’m going to exercise my discretion, and attempt tp keep it within bounds, while still letting the spirit of your comment stand. -PP]
Cory needs to stay. He does more to hurt the SD Democrat party than anybody else.
That is one of the worst booths I have ever seen. It makes one wonder if whoever put it up really cares about the petition drive. Very sad.