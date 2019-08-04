Heidelberger: Do as I say, not as I do.. Heidelberger chastises Mickelson led group for unattended petitions in 2017, and then his own group does the same thing.

Update to the story of Cory Heidelberger’s ballot measure group leaving unattended petitions out at the Sioux Empire fair yesterday.

There is written confirmation that Cory knows better, because he chastised a ballot measure group over the issue in 2017:

Two clipboards lay on the “Protect Our Ballot SD” table, holding nine partially or full signed sheets between them, turned outward toward passersby with pens beside them inviting folks to sign, but there were no circulators there to explain the petition, hand out the required disclosure form (which was on the table), keep the petitions secure, or legally witness any signatures.

And from the comment section in his own shrill words…

Donald makes a good point: every sheet left out in the open unattended on that table is now in question. In good conscience, Mickelson can’t submit those sheets.

That was Cory’s post in 2017. And reminding you that here’s what a reader sent me yesterday:

Two clipboards lay on the “SD Voices” table turned outward toward passersby with pens beside them inviting folks to sign, but there were no circulators there to explain the petition, hand out the required disclosure form, keep the petitions secure, or legally witness any signatures.

It’s like Deja Vu all over again.

We’ll have to see if Cory accedes to his own demands, and whether in good conscience, he feels he can submit those sheets.